Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 293 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Marcus Schulz sold 293 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $11,429.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,564.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, November 12th, Marcus Schulz sold 1,400 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $45,514.00.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,415.67, a P/E/G ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $594,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.