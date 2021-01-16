Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells 37,447 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $535,492.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $14.51 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $814.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

