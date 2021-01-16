Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $686,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Melissa Reiff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $204.42 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $221.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $165,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.82.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

