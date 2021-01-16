Insider Selling: Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) CEO Sells $13,482.00 in Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) CEO Vincent Milano sold 3,210 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $13,482.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vincent Milano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Vincent Milano sold 2,740 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $10,713.40.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $4.48 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.37). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

