Insider Selling: Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $112,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $109.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $121.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.64.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 94.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

