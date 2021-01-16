Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells 11,433 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $804,197.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,280,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.74. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,595,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

