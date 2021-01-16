Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells 1,089 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $78,081.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,752.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $1,484,659.54.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.74. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $857,394,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at about $32,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at about $29,956,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $21,912,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $14,004,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.