Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells 52,000 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,204,280.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,960.00.

NYSE PD opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.18. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,930,000 after buying an additional 5,422,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PagerDuty by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,442 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

