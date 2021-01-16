Insider Selling: Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Director Sells 10,052 Shares of Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 67.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.