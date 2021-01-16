Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jean I. Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $979,300.00.

Shares of SGEN opened at $185.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.06 and a 200 day moving average of $176.25. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 17.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

