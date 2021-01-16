Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) COO Sells 1,460 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zach Koff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shake Shack alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $284,700.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Zach Koff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00.

SHAK opened at $111.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -529.81 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $116.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.