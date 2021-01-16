Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Sells $1,181,550.48 in Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $29.26.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,756,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,001,000 after acquiring an additional 256,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2,300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 246,703 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 356.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 300,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 234,980 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 748.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 218,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 193,046 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.