Insider Selling: The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) Insider Sells £79,967.55 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) insider Oliver James Rigby sold 41,009 shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £79,967.55 ($104,478.12).

TPX stock opened at GBX 184 ($2.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.32. The company has a market capitalization of £127.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) Company Profile

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

