Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.16, for a total transaction of $484,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $498,080.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $398,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $378,560.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $291,920.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $369,960.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $117.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.65. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $124.73. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,349.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

