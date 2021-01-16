Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $111,714.80 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $111,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $118,677.95.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $118,982.35.

On Friday, November 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $87,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $63,858.60.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $61,448.40.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $133,327.20.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $75.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.25.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a negative net margin of 293.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 886.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

