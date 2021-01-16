Insider Selling: Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY) insider Jacqueline Daniell sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total value of £350,000 ($457,277.24).

WEY opened at GBX 39.75 ($0.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.14 million and a P/E ratio of 66.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.40. Wey Education plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

Get Wey Education plc (WEY.L) alerts:

Wey Education plc (WEY.L) Company Profile

Wey Education plc provides online educational services using an Internet-based platform to deliver teaching to students at primary, secondary, and of sixth-form age worldwide. It operates two school brands, InterHigh, an online school and Academy 21, which provides alternative education potions for other schools and businesses.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Wey Education plc (WEY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wey Education plc (WEY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.