Insider Selling: WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) CFO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

