Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 4,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $76,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Ferrentino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Marc Ferrentino sold 1,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $16,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $232,016.40.

Shares of YEXT opened at $16.21 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Yext by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 617.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

