Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) Head-To-Head Survey

Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Celerity Solutions and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A Inspired Entertainment -27.98% N/A -15.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Celerity Solutions and Inspired Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspired Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Inspired Entertainment has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.30%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Celerity Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celerity Solutions and Inspired Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inspired Entertainment $153.40 million 1.01 -$37.00 million ($1.63) -4.13

Celerity Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspired Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Celerity Solutions has a beta of -3.27, meaning that its stock price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Celerity Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celerity Solutions Company Profile

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators. The company also designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience for virtual sports retail and digital operators. In addition, it offers SBG and virtual sports content through its remote gaming servers. Further, the company operates analog gaming and amusement machines for pubs, adult gaming centers, motorway service stations, and holiday resorts. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

