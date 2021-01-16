Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) Shares Gap Up to $1.05

Shares of Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.10. Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 5,895 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.33.

About Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 1,400 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, haematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

