Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.95.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a market cap of $235.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

