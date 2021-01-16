Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

