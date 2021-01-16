Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.95.

INTC opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

