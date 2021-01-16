Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.95.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $235.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

