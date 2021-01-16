InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,763 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $24,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,251.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 191.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $65.66 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. InterDigital’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

