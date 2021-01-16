International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in International Business Machines by 27.6% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

NYSE IBM opened at $128.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

