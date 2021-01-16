International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.23. 28,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 29,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

