International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Shares of IFF opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.