InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Raymond James

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIPZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of IIPZF opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

