Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.68. 50,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,273. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.02. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $164.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

