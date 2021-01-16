Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 1,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

