Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.33% of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.