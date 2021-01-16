Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $133.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.10. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $137.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.