Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Up 34.7% in December

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 879,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after buying an additional 290,191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. 150,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,594. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $49.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

