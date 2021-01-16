Investors Buy High Volume of American Superconductor Call Options (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,022 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 371% compared to the typical daily volume of 642 call options.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.71 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMSC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 185,049 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

