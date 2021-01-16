Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,293 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,420% compared to the typical volume of 677 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 99.2% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,772,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,878,723 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 481.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,248,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 501,477 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSM stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.92. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

