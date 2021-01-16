Investors Purchase High Volume of Maxar Technologies Call Options (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 13,479 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 460% compared to the average volume of 2,406 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAXR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

NYSE MAXR opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

