Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Katherine Stueland Sells 4,199 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,004,149.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. Invitae’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Invitae by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

