iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.72

iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.72 and traded as high as $55.18. iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 8,808 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72.

