IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $30,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 362.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 55.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.45.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $243.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.82 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.11 and a 200 day moving average of $186.16.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,532.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,060 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,755. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

