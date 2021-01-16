iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

Shares of IQ opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

