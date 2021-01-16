Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $42,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

