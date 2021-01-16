iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 855,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,965,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $86.35. 3,148,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80.

