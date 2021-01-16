iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 542,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 121,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 151,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:USIG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $61.31. 2,525,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,216. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

