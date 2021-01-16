iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,100,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,798,000 after acquiring an additional 110,139 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 376,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 79,614 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 271,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

