iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,600 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the December 15th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $87.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period.

