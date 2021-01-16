iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $305.70

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $305.70 and last traded at $305.70, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

