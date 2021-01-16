iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.69

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.69 and last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 107873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.63.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.