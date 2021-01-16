iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000.

SCZ stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $70.63.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

