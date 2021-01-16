iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.85

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.85 and last traded at $106.73, with a volume of 4073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

